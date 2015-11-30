BRIEF-Globe Telecom says qtrly net income attributable 3.77 bln pesos
* Qtrly net income attributable 3.77 billion pesos versus 4.34 billion pesos
Nov 30 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says unit Visera sells Xnitec shares for T$328 million ($10.04 million), unit TSMC Solar sells Motech shares for T$ 1.2 billion
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.6640 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Qtrly net income attributable 3.77 billion pesos versus 4.34 billion pesos
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: