Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible
offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Dec 2: China Energy Engineering Group Co Ltd
(IPO-CEEC.HK) (China) - $2 bln SEHK IPO. CICC, Citic CLSA
** Dec 7: BHG Retail REIT (Singapore) - $197 mln IPO. DBS
** Dec 8: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250
mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Dec: Bank of Jinzhou (China)- $800 mln SEHK IPO. CCBI
** Dec: Datang Environment Industry (China)- $800 mln SEHK
IPO. Citic CLSA, MS
** Dec: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK
IPO. GF, UBS
** Dec: Alkem Laboratories IPO-ALKE.BO (India) - $200 mln
IPO; Axis, Edelweiss, JP Morgan, Nomura
** e-Shang plans US$1bn Hong Kong IPO in 2016
** Wenceslao IPO-DMW.PS defers IPO to 2016
** Autralia's StatePlus readies IPO non-deal roadshow
