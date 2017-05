** Bharti Airtel falls 3.1 pct adding to Monday's 2.3 pct decline

** Heads towards its lowest close since Sept.29

** Bharti Airtel plans $9 bln investment to upgrade India phone network

** "We believe that this is more of a PR exercise to indicate Bharti's commitment and in response to govt. rhetoric that operators need to invest more," IDFC said in a note

** The planned capex is higher than our estimate of 490 bln rupees... However, the strengthening of the network is likely to help longer-term in protecting market share from Jio's entry - Citi