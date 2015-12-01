ISLAMABAD Dec 1 Pakistan's annual inflation rate rose to 2.73 percent in November from 1.61 percent in October, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

On a month-on-month basis, prices rose 0.59 percent in November.

The average annual inflation rate for July through November was 1.86 percent. (Reporting by Asad Hashim; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Sam Holmes)