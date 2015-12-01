BRIEF-WSE decides to suspend trading of three companies shares
* Resolves to suspend trading of KDM Shipping Public Limited , Milkiland NV, Sadovaya Group SA shares as of May 5
Dec 1 Beijing WKW Automotive Parts Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue up to 1.6 billion yuan ($250.11 million) bonds
* FY17 bulk dried vine fruit revenue is expected to be up more than 30 per cent on FY16