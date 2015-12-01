BRIEF-Monnari Trade April prelim. revenue up 15.06 pct yoy
* April prelim. revenue at about 19.1 million zlotys ($4.96 million), up 15.06 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8538 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 1 Baiyang Investment Group Inc
* Says trading of shares to halt from December 2 pending announcement related to acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lrZJEX
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* April prelim. revenue at about 19.1 million zlotys ($4.96 million), up 15.06 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8538 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kraft Heinz says it anticipates capital expenditures of about $1.3 billion related to the integration program