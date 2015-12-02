BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* Yahoo board to weigh potential sale of Internet business during series of meetings beginning Wednesday through Friday- WSJ citing sources
* Yahoo board expected to discuss whether to proceed with plan to spin off more than $30 bln in shares of Alibaba, find a buyer for core business, or both - WSJ
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Crazy Horse Resources Inc]