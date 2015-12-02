Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Dec 2: China Energy Engineering Group Co Ltd (IPO-CEEC.HK) (China) - $2 bln SEHK IPO. CICC, Citic CLSA

** Dec 7: BHG Retail REIT (Singapore) - $197 mln IPO. DBS

** Dec 10: Alkem Laboratories IPO-ALKE.BO (India)- $202 mln; Axis, Edelweiss, JP Morgan and Nomura

** Dec: Bank of Zhengzhou (China)- $700 mln SEHK IPO. Bocom, Citic CLSA

** Dec: Datang Environment Industry (China)- $800 mln SEHK IPO. Citic CLSA, MS

** Dec: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK IPO. GF, UBS

** Modern Dental IPO-MDLB.HK launches $158 mln IPO

** CEEC to price IPO near bottom of range (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)