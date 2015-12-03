PRECIOUS-Gold at 1-month low as dollar climbs, Fed holds rates
* Platinum at lowest level for 2017 (Rewrites throughout to add Fed statement, updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline)
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Dec 7: BHG Retail REIT (Singapore) - $197 mln IPO. DBS
** Dec 9: CRCC High-Tech Equipment (China) - $395 mln SEHK IPO. Citic CLSA
** Dec 10: Alkem Laboratories IPO-ALKE.BO (India)- $202 mln; Axis, Edelweiss, JP Morgan and Nomura
** Dec: Bank of Zhengzhou (China)- $700 mln SEHK IPO. Bocom, Citic CLSA
** Dec: Datang Environment Industry (China)- $800 mln SEHK IPO. Citic CLSA, MS
** Dec: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK IPO. GF, UBS
** India's Ujjivan hires five banks for $225 mln IPO
** China Energy Engineering Corp raises $1.8 bln from Hong Kong IPO (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Platinum at lowest level for 2017 (Rewrites throughout to add Fed statement, updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline)
* Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India