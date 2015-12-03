Dec 3 Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd

* Says unit signs framework agreement to acquire 75 percent stake in Aberdare Cables Proprietary Limited, 100 percent stake in Aberdare Holdings Europe BV Limited for about 372 million yuan ($58.14 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LPO4F8

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3986 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)