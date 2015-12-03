** Q3 of large cap IT companies that have 10-30 pct of workforce in Chennai could be hit due to the heavy rains

** Record rains flood south Indian state; more to come

** Infosys down 1 pct heading for its third day of falls while Tata Consultancy Services is down 0.2 pct

** TCS has the highest and Tech Mahindra has lowest number of employees (as a percentage of total) in Chennai that handle projects for companies Walmart, Citigroup, AstraZeneca, JPMorgan etc - IDFC

** 1 day of work lost could have a 50 bps impact on revenue growthcompanies have already lost 1.5 days of work, IDFC adds

** Companies have business continuity plans, fixed price projects, accommodative contracts which may cushion the impact

** Auto makers based out of Chennai also fall. TVS Motor down 2.8 pct is headed for its third straight day of declines (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)