** Q3 of large cap IT companies that have 10-30 pct of
workforce in Chennai could be hit due to the heavy rains
** Record rains flood south Indian state; more to come
** Infosys down 1 pct heading for its third day of
falls while Tata Consultancy Services is down 0.2 pct
** TCS has the highest and Tech Mahindra has
lowest number of employees (as a percentage of total) in Chennai
that handle projects for companies Walmart, Citigroup,
AstraZeneca, JPMorgan etc - IDFC
** 1 day of work lost could have a 50 bps impact on revenue
growthcompanies have already lost 1.5 days of work, IDFC adds
** Companies have business continuity plans, fixed price
projects, accommodative contracts which may cushion the impact
** Auto makers based out of Chennai also fall. TVS Motor
down 2.8 pct is headed for its third straight day of
declines
