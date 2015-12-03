BRIEF-Kraft Heinz Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.84
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 3 Liaoning Wellhope Agri-tech Joint Stock Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 400 million yuan ($62.53 million) in food processing project
* Says plans to invest 400 million yuan in mill project in Tianjin
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LQlT9g; bit.ly/1lasmqx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.81, revenue view $2.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S