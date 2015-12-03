Dec 3 Liaoning Wellhope Agri-tech Joint Stock Co Ltd

* Says plans to invest 400 million yuan ($62.53 million) in food processing project

* Says plans to invest 400 million yuan in mill project in Tianjin

