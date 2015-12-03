** Amtek Auto surges as much as 14.75 pct; heads
towards its biggest single day gain since Sept.11 2015
** Stock also marks highest one-day volumes since Sept.22
** Musashi Seimitsu and Bharat Forge
weighing bids for German unit of Amtek Auto - Bloomberg
** Amtek Auto is seeking a valuation of more than $800
million for its Amtek tekfor holding GMBH unit- Bloomberg,
citing sources (bloom.bg/1RoNiGd)
** Mahindra CIE Automotive and Bharat Forge have
both expressed interest in purchasing part of Amtek Auto's
Indian operations- Bloomberg, citing sources
** Company in Nov. said it appointed Morgan Stanley to
advise on debt reduction
** Reuters in Oct. reported Amtek is seeking to sell German
unit Tekfor which has sales of more than $554 mln
