** Amtek Auto surges as much as 14.75 pct; heads towards its biggest single day gain since Sept.11 2015

** Stock also marks highest one-day volumes since Sept.22

** Musashi Seimitsu and Bharat Forge weighing bids for German unit of Amtek Auto - Bloomberg

** Amtek Auto is seeking a valuation of more than $800 million for its Amtek tekfor holding GMBH unit- Bloomberg, citing sources (bloom.bg/1RoNiGd)

** Mahindra CIE Automotive and Bharat Forge have both expressed interest in purchasing part of Amtek Auto's Indian operations- Bloomberg, citing sources

** Company in Nov. said it appointed Morgan Stanley to advise on debt reduction

** Reuters in Oct. reported Amtek is seeking to sell German unit Tekfor which has sales of more than $554 mln (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)