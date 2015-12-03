Fitbit's quarterly revenue slumps 40.8 pct
May 3 Fitbit Inc reported a 40.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as the wearable device maker struggles with rising competition in a rapidly maturing market.
Dec 3 Wanda Cinema Line Corp
* Says Jan-Nov box office revenue at 5.4 billion yuan ($844.12 million), up 40.6 percent y/y
