Dec 3 Shenzhen Zowee Tech Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 800 million yuan ($125.05 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on Dec 4

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PyJ7IJ; bit.ly/1NJ4NBy

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)