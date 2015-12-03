BRIEF-Ipass reports Q1 revenue $14.3 million
* Customer churn was $1.2 million in Q1'17 versus $0.6 million
Dec 3 Shenzhen Zowee Tech Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 800 million yuan ($125.05 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital
* Says trading of shares to resume on Dec 4
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PyJ7IJ; bit.ly/1NJ4NBy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Customer churn was $1.2 million in Q1'17 versus $0.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S