Dec 3 Ingenious Ene-carbon New Materials Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Shandong carbon materials firm for 610 million yuan ($95.35 million) via share issue

* Says aims to raise up to 610 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lZ45Uu

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)