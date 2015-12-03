BRIEF-Qualcomm said to seek U.S. import ban on iPhones- CNBC, citing Bloomberg
* Qualcomm said to seek U.S. import ban on iPhones- CNBC, citing Bloomberg Source text : http://cnb.cx/2p9Xit6 Further company coverage:
Dec 3 Dalian Friendship Group Co Ltd
* Says its shares to resume trade on Dec 4 after amending details on assets acquisition plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IqQ9wq
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Qualcomm said to seek U.S. import ban on iPhones- CNBC, citing Bloomberg Source text : http://cnb.cx/2p9Xit6 Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 A U.S. judge on Wednesday said he had not seen clear evidence that Uber Technologies Inc had conspired with an engineer on its self driving car program to steal trade secrets from Alphabet Inc's Waymo, and that he was wrestling with whether to issue an injunction against the ride service.