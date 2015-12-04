BRIEF-Marriott International Q1 earnings per share $0.94
* Marriott international reports first quarter 2017 results highlights
Dec 4 Shijiazhuang Changshan Textile Co Ltd
* Says plans to sell its residential site in Hebei province for at least 1.6 billion yuan ($250.11 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NtMyd7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Marriott international reports first quarter 2017 results highlights
* Youngevity International, Inc. (YGYI) to host first quarter 2017 earnings conference call to review financial results and provide corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: