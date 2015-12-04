BEIJING Dec 4 China's aviation regulator
published on Friday draft operating guidelines for the fledgling
drone industry after several security breaches involving the
unmanned aircraft.
The guidelines by the Civil Aviation Administration of China
cover unmanned aerial vehicles weighing no more than 116 kgs
(256 lbs) and include maintaining up-to-date records on remote
pilots and providing data on the exact location of drones in
heavily populated areas.
The guidelines, published on the regulator's website, also
stipulate that drones must keep out of restricted airspace and
follow unspecified rules set by the military and the government.
The regulator said it was seeking the opinion of industry
experts on the guidelines before they become binding.
Wang Xiaobo, chief executive of privately owned drone maker
Wuhan Airbird UAL Co Ltd, said the regulations were timely given
the popularity of drones in post-disaster evaluation, cloud
seeding and aerial photography, among other industries.
"We're already running drone pilot training sessions for our
clients along with other partners," he said.
A civilian drone recently photographed a Chinese fighter jet
mid-flight triggering widespread online debate about whether
this constituted a security breach.
Two years ago, the air force shot down a drone that was
photographing areas near Beijing airport. Three people were also
arrested, the official People's Daily reported.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing
by Miral Fahmy)