** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries jumps as much as 6.5 pct

** Heads towards its biggest single day gain since April 2015

** Company's unit wins U.S. FDA approval for generic Gleevec

** U.S. FDA led issues at company's Halol plant made investors wonder if Sun will be able to receive the final approval on time

** Gleevec, an anti-Leukemia drug, is the registered trademark of Novartis with annual sales of approximately $2.5 bln in the U.S.

** Company is eligible for 180-days marketing exclusivity in the U.S.

** Says launch of the drug scheduled for Feb.1, 2016

** Company has stated earlier that it has also filed the product from an alternate site - analysts (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)