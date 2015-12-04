BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.71
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides clinical and business update
Dec 4 Guangxi Liuzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IsVB21
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides clinical and business update
* Accelerate Diagnostics announces proposed public offering of common stock