BRIEF-Contura Energy files for IPO of up to $100 mln of common stock - SEC Filing
* Contura Energy Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million of common stock - SEC Filing
Dec 4 Shengda Mining Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest up to 280 million yuan ($43.77 million) in Bank of Lanzhou
* Global Indemnity Limited reports first quarter 2017 financial results