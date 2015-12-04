BRIEF-Marriott International Q1 earnings per share $0.94
* Marriott international reports first quarter 2017 results highlights
Dec 4 Tianjin FAW Xiali Automobile Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to sell engine, production and research assets to controlling shareholder China First Automobile Co for a combined 2.9 billion yuan ($453.37 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ToIorq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3966 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Marriott international reports first quarter 2017 results highlights
* Youngevity International, Inc. (YGYI) to host first quarter 2017 earnings conference call to review financial results and provide corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: