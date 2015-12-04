BRIEF-Contura Energy files for IPO of up to $100 mln of common stock - SEC Filing
* Contura Energy Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million of common stock - SEC Filing
Dec 4 Guoyuan Securities Co Ltd
* Says Nov net profit at 173.8 million yuan ($27.17 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Nuqijk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3966 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Global Indemnity Limited reports first quarter 2017 financial results