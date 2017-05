** Reliance Communications falls as much as 5.7 pct after earlier marking their highest since Dec. 2014

** Heads towards its biggest single-day percentage fall since Nov. 13

** Signs non-binding pact, valid until Jan. 15, to sell mobile towers to a consortium led by buyout firm TPG Capital

** Local media reports had stoked expectations of an imminent tower or stake sale in past few weeks

** Stock had gained in six out of previous seven sessions; rising 28.42 pct since Nov.23 as of Thursday's close (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)