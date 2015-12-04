BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.71
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides clinical and business update
Dec 4 Jianmin Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest up to $5.5 million in U.S. FE3 Medical's fund raising plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NuSgLR
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides clinical and business update
* Accelerate Diagnostics announces proposed public offering of common stock