BRIEF-One Liberty Properties sells vacant property for $9.1 mln
* One liberty properties sells vacant property for $9.1 million and a $6.5 million gain
Dec 4 Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd
* Says plans to sell six property units to project company for a combined 1.7 billion yuan ($265.59 million)
* Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc announces proposed public offering of common stock