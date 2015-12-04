BRIEF-One Liberty Properties sells vacant property for $9.1 mln
* One liberty properties sells vacant property for $9.1 million and a $6.5 million gain
Dec 4 Agricultural Bank Of China
* Says Vice Chairman Zhang Yun resigns for personal reasons
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YN8qYR
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* One liberty properties sells vacant property for $9.1 million and a $6.5 million gain
* Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc announces proposed public offering of common stock