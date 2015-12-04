BRIEF-Universal Hospital Services says Q1 revenue rose 7 pct to $130.7 mln
* Universal hospital services reports 2017 first quarter results
Dec 4 Yinchuan Xinhua Commercial Group Co Ltd
* Says scraps asset restructuring, share trade to resume on Dec 8
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TF9KKF
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Universal hospital services reports 2017 first quarter results
* Del Frisco’S Restaurant Group Inc. names Neil Thomson as chief financial officer