BRIEF-One Liberty Properties sells vacant property for $9.1 mln
* One liberty properties sells vacant property for $9.1 million and a $6.5 million gain
Dec 4 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd
* Says Nov contract sales at 4.3 billion yuan ($671.79 million), Jan-Nov contract sales at 28.1 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YN9kVk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4008 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* One liberty properties sells vacant property for $9.1 million and a $6.5 million gain
* Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc announces proposed public offering of common stock