BRIEF-One Liberty Properties sells vacant property for $9.1 mln
* One liberty properties sells vacant property for $9.1 million and a $6.5 million gain
Dec 4 Agricutural Bank Of China
* Says board approves Chairman Liu Shiyu deputise as president
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PDOera
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* One liberty properties sells vacant property for $9.1 million and a $6.5 million gain
* Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc announces proposed public offering of common stock