Dec 4 Cloud Live Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to sell entire assets and debts, except for catering service, to two firms for a combined 532.5 million yuan ($83.19 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1N7LhJq; bit.ly/1XFnUkx

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4008 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)