HONG KONG Dec 7 Foreign claims on Chinese
borrowers have declined over the nine months since they hit an
all time peak, driven by a reduction in lending between offshore
and mainland banks, the Bank for International Settlements said
in its latest report.
Such claims - comprising local claims on Chinese banks'
offices abroad as well as cross-border claims of banks' offices
globally - declined to $1.2 trillion at the end-June from a peak
of $1.3 trillion at end-September 2014, according to data
compiled by the Swiss-based forum for major central banks in its
quarterly report.
While western banks have led the increase in lending to
China since the global financial crisis thanks to record-low
interest rates in recent years, Asian banks have also emerged as
significant lenders.
Despite the small decline, foreign banks' exposure to China
remains significant and indicates that many lenders' balance
sheets may be vulnerable to a deepening slowdown in the Chinese
economy and the growing likelihood of more bankruptcies on the
mainland.
While a breakdown on a country-wide basis is not available
uniformly, as some countries such as China don't report their
international banking statistics to the BIS, banking activities
in BIS-reporting cities such as Hong Kong show how quickly some
banks have ramped up lending to Chinese borrowers.
The claims of so-called "outside area banks" contracted to
$460 billion at end-June 2015 from $512 billion at end-September
2014 though some of these claims may be due to intra-group
positions, according to the BIS.
In recent years, Hong Kong's banks led by Bank of East Asia
have aggressively ramped up their cross-border lending
activities thanks to a sluggish domestic economy and drawn by
the increasing opportunities offered by the opening up of
China's economy.
On a geographic basis, external claims of Hong Kong's
banking sector on China accounted for nearly a third of its
total claims, according to a September report from the Hong Kong
Monetary Authority.
More than half the growth in foreign claims on China over
the past few years has taken the form of credit to banks. The
outstanding stock of such interbank claims has dropped to $532
billion at mid-2015 from $660 billion at mid-2014.
That decline is in sharp contrast to the growing demand for
foreign credit from the Chinese non-bank private sector whose
outstanding stock has more than quadrupled to $395 billion at
mid-2015 over the past five years, the BIS said.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Sam Holmes)