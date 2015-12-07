Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible
offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Dec 7: BHG Retail REIT (Singapore) - $197 mln IPO. DBS
** Dec 9: CRCC High-Tech Equipment (China) - $395 mln SEHK
IPO. Citic CLSA
** Dec 10: Alkem Laboratories IPO-ALKE.BO (India)- $202
mln; Axis, Edelweiss, JP Morgan and Nomura
** Dec: Bank of Zhengzhou (China)- $700 mln SEHK
IPO. Bocom, Citic CLSA
** China to unveil plans for registration-based IPO system
this week - sources
** Datang Environment (IPO-DTEG.HK) is planning to start
bookbuilding on Dec. 10 for its Hong Kong IPO of $700 mln-$800
mln, according to sources close to the deal - IFR
** Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK will start pre-marketing its
Hong Kong IPO of $200 mln next week, according to sources close
to the deal - IFR
** No assured entitlement for HK IPO of BOC Aviation
