Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Dec 7: BHG Retail REIT (Singapore) - $197 mln IPO. DBS

** Dec 9: CRCC High-Tech Equipment (China) - $395 mln SEHK IPO. Citic CLSA

** Dec 10: Alkem Laboratories IPO-ALKE.BO (India)- $202 mln; Axis, Edelweiss, JP Morgan and Nomura

** Dec: Bank of Zhengzhou (China)- $700 mln SEHK IPO. Bocom, Citic CLSA

** China to unveil plans for registration-based IPO system this week - sources

** Datang Environment (IPO-DTEG.HK) is planning to start bookbuilding on Dec. 10 for its Hong Kong IPO of $700 mln-$800 mln, according to sources close to the deal - IFR

** Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK will start pre-marketing its Hong Kong IPO of $200 mln next week, according to sources close to the deal - IFR

