** Semiconductor stocks lead gains, by weight, on MSCI Asia Ex Japan index

** Taiwan Semiconductor rises 2.5 pct and MediaTek advances 2 pct

** Semiconductor Manufacturing up 2.5 pct, Advanced Semiconductor gains 1.1 pct

** Powertech Technology up 1.8 pct, Hermes Microvision rises 5.3 pct and Vanguard International gains 2.8 pct

** Stocks up on hope content gains, client diversification may protect from slowing smartphone sales

** Smartphone component suppliers emphasised content gains to outgrow slowing smartphone units, Credit Suisse analysts led by Randy Abram say

** Also, chipmakers look to autos for demand, deals and disruption (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)