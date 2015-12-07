** India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.1 pct after earlier rising as much as 0.6 pct

** Index heavyweight ITC down 3.4 pct; head towards third consecutive session of declines

** Stock on way to its lowest close since Sept.30

** GST recommendation report proposes tobacco products will be taxed at 40 pct (bit.ly/K1mY6A)

** GST would be over and over and above the 25 pct VAT already charged

** Company may need price hike of nearly 15 pct to pass on tax increase - Analysts

** Prospects for India's landmark tax reform brighten as panel backs lower rate

** Indian PM Narendra Modi hosted opposition Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi earlier for talks to try and break a deadlock over launching the new indirect tax