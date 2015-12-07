** India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.1 pct after
earlier rising as much as 0.6 pct
** Index heavyweight ITC down 3.4 pct; head towards
third consecutive session of declines
** Stock on way to its lowest close since Sept.30
** GST recommendation report proposes tobacco products will
be taxed at 40 pct (bit.ly/K1mY6A)
** GST would be over and over and above the 25 pct VAT
already charged
** Company may need price hike of nearly 15 pct to pass on
tax increase - Analysts
** Prospects for India's landmark tax reform brighten as
panel backs lower rate
** Indian PM Narendra Modi hosted opposition Congress party
leader Sonia Gandhi earlier for talks to try and break a
deadlock over launching the new indirect tax
(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)