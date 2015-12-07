BRIEF-Appian Corp sees IPO of 6.25 million shares of its class A common stock
* Appian Corp sees IPO of 6.25 million shares of its class a common stock
Dec 7 Chengdu CORPRO Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit clinches sales contract worth 268.2 million yuan ($41.86 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IyO7dH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4067 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says acquisitions possible in broadcasting, digital entertainment, price comparison sites, online-dating