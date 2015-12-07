Dec 7 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says plans to set up 12-inch wafer manufacturing plant, design service centre in Nanjing, China

* Says planned capacity for Nanjing wafer plant is 20,000 12-inch wafers per month

* Says Nanjing plant to begin volume production in second half 2018 of 16-nanometer process technology

* Says net investment in Nanjing plant to be less than $3 billion Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/PuEXUE] Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)