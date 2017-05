** Urban spending, reforms such as GST and govt. capex to boost consumption - Barclays

** Pay commission hike and One Rank One Pay to aid consumer spend

** Barclays adds Godrej Consumer says environment conducive for launching urban focused products; Blue Dart says continued strong pick-up in e-commerce deliveries. Cox & Kings management positive on demand outlook

** Indian consumers offer a ray of hope after glum economic data

** Barclays says introduction of GST expected to accelerate market share mix in favour of organised players

** Logistics firms Allcargo and Blue Dart very positive on GST: Barclays

