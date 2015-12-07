BRIEF-NPC Resources says April FFB production 9,019.27 MT
* April FFB production in Malaysia 9,019.27 mt, crude palm oil production 4,236.94 mt, palm kernel production 1,008.54 mt Source text (http://bit.ly/2r0XsY5) Further company coverage:
Dec 7 SDIC Essence Holdings Co Ltd
* Says unit Essence Securities posts 163.5 million yuan ($25.52 million) net profit in November
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HPJqwc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4075 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* April FFB production in Malaysia 9,019.27 mt, crude palm oil production 4,236.94 mt, palm kernel production 1,008.54 mt Source text (http://bit.ly/2r0XsY5) Further company coverage:
May 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.