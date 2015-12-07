Dec 7 Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd

* Says wins land auctions for a combined 385.3 million yuan ($60.13 million) in Shandong province

* Says plans to set up construction unit with registered capital at 425 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SIkQxx; bit.ly/1m6lFG7

