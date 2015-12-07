BRIEF-Corporation Bank to consider raising of capital
* Says to consider raising of capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd
* Says wins land auctions for a combined 385.3 million yuan ($60.13 million) in Shandong province
* Says plans to set up construction unit with registered capital at 425 million yuan


* Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co reports 10.98 pct passive stake in Mulesoft Inc as of April 28