PRESS DIGEST-Canada - May 12
May 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 7 Fujian Zhangzhou Development Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 200 million yuan ($31.21 million) commercial paper
* Says unit signs construction contract for 316.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YTq90Y; bit.ly/1OPm3C8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4081 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - co entered into a supplemental confirmation to master confirmation dated as of february 5, 2015 with Goldman Sachs & Co.