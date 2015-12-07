PRESS DIGEST-Canada - May 12
May 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 7 Camel Group Co Ltd
* Says unit gets provincial approval to invest in solid waste treatment project worth 367 million yuan ($57.29 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Nd9Ncf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4065 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - co entered into a supplemental confirmation to master confirmation dated as of february 5, 2015 with Goldman Sachs & Co.