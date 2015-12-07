BRIEF-Corporation Bank to consider raising of capital
Says to consider raising of capital
Dec 7 Winsan Shanghai Medical Science And Technology Co Ltd
* Says share trade to resume on Dec 8 after controlling shareholder is unable to complete transaction with Israel's SHL Telemedicine
* Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co reports 10.98 pct passive stake in Mulesoft Inc as of April 28 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pF4Tzz) Further company coverage: