BRIEF-Corporation Bank to consider raising of capital
Says to consider raising of capital
Dec 7 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 100 million yuan ($15.61 million)to set up insurance firm with partners

($1 = 6.4081 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co reports 10.98 pct passive stake in Mulesoft Inc as of April 28 - SEC filing