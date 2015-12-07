Dec 7 Luxshare Precision

* Says plans to issue up to 1.9 billion yuan ($296.50 million) commercial paper

* Says unit plans to invest up to 800 million yuan in Taiwan's Merry Electronics

* Says shares to resume trading on Dec 8

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QqwLRx; bit.ly/1LY41JE; bit.ly/1m6sTtJ

($1 = 6.4081 Chinese yuan renminbi)