BRIEF-Polaris Ltd says Q1 net profit S$180,000
* Group's turnover increased by 28.8% from S$17.67 million in Q1 2016 to S$22.75 million in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says to boost investment in Shanghai unit by 130 million yuan ($20.29 million) to maintain controlling shareholding
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QaklPb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4081 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Group's turnover increased by 28.8% from S$17.67 million in Q1 2016 to S$22.75 million in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Synchronoss Technologies Inc files for non-timely 10-Q Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r7iqAR) Further company coverage: