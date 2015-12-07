BRIEF-GK Immobile unit buys 16.38 pct of Projprzem
* ITS UNIT, MAKRUM DEVELOPMENT SP. Z O.O., TO BUY 980,118 SHARES OF PROJPRZEM SA
* ITS UNIT, MAKRUM DEVELOPMENT SP. Z O.O., TO BUY 980,118 SHARES OF PROJPRZEM SA
