Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Dec 9: CRCC High-Tech Equipment (China) - $395 mln SEHK IPO. Citic CLSA

** Dec 10: Alkem Laboratories IPO-ALKE.BO (India)- $202 mln; Axis, Edelweiss, JP Morgan and Nomura

** Bank of Zhengzhou will start bookbuilding on Thursday for its proposed Hong Kong IPO of about $600 mln

** BHG Retail REIT IPO-BHGR.SI, Singapore Exchange's first and only main board IPO for 2015, is set to close books for its S$256 mln float as per schedule today

** BBMG raises 4.7 bln yuan from A-share placement

** Hainan Airlines trims target size for A-share placement

** Guangzhou Auto seeks approval for CB offering

** Datang Environment Industry Group (IPO-DTEG.HK) has decided not to open books before the end of the year for its Hong Kong IPO of $700 mln - $800 mln (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)