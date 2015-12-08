BRIEF-Calbee plans to increase Granola output - Nikkei
* Calbee Inc will increase its Granola production capacity by 40 pct in 2018 and launch full-scale exports to china Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Sailun Jinyu Group Co Ltd
* Says Vietnam unit plans to invest up to $200 million (not $200 million yuan) in tyre production
